Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 4/24/2017 1:38 PM

Missing Elmhurst man confirmed dead

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

DuPage County officials have confirmed the body discovered Friday in the Elmhurst-Chicago Stone quarry was that of Justin Antony.

Coroner Richard Jorgensen said the 24-year-old Elmhurst man, who had been missing since April 14, was identified late Sunday using dental records. The cause and manner of his death are pending toxicology and autopsy results.

Antony left his house on the 800 block of North Indiana Street in Elmhurst about 5:30 p.m. April 14 to attend a church service in Bellwood. He never arrived

"We are devastated by the passing of Justin Antony, who left us far too early at the age of 24," his family said in a statement released Monday. "He was a loving son, a supportive brother and a caring friend. No words can capture our grief."

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, family members said. They asked for privacy "at this time of mourning."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account