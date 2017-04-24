Missing Elmhurst man confirmed dead

DuPage County officials have confirmed the body discovered Friday in the Elmhurst-Chicago Stone quarry was that of Justin Antony.

Coroner Richard Jorgensen said the 24-year-old Elmhurst man, who had been missing since April 14, was identified late Sunday using dental records. The cause and manner of his death are pending toxicology and autopsy results.

Antony left his house on the 800 block of North Indiana Street in Elmhurst about 5:30 p.m. April 14 to attend a church service in Bellwood. He never arrived

"We are devastated by the passing of Justin Antony, who left us far too early at the age of 24," his family said in a statement released Monday. "He was a loving son, a supportive brother and a caring friend. No words can capture our grief."

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, family members said. They asked for privacy "at this time of mourning."