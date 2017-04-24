Elgin man who accidentally shot friend faces gun charges

An Elgin man who accidentally shot his friend Saturday faces four felony gun charges, police said.

Elgin officers were called around 6 a.m. Saturday to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for a report of a gunshot victim. The man had injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Officers learned the man had been shot at his friend's residence in the 100 block of Moseley Street in Elgin.

Investigators went to the home and identified Jeffrey A. Cohn, of the 100 block of Moseley, as the man who shot the victim, police said. Cohn was arrested without incident.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, investigators reported finding two firearms and ammunition. They also confirmed Cohn is a felon and doesn't have a valid Firearm Owners Identification card, police said.

Cohn has been charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of reckless discharge with a firearm.

He appeared in Kane County court Sunday, and a judge set his bail at $50,000.