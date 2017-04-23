Lincolnshire officials will team with the Sedgebrook retirement community for a tree planting ceremony on Arbor Day, which is Friday, April 28. The event will be at 1 p.m. at Sedgebrook, 800 Audubon Way. RSVP by contacting Ryan Springer, Sedgebrook's community resource manager, at rspringer@sedgebrook.net or (847) 876.2373.
updated: 4/23/2017 4:46 PM
Tree planting in Lincolnshire
