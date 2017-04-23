Breaking News Bar
 
Stevenson plan discussion

Daily Herald report

The Lincolnshire village board will discuss an expansion plan for Stevenson High School during a committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night. The meeting is set to follow a 7 p.m. village board meeting at village hall, 1 Olde Half Day Road. Stevenson officials have proposed a roughly 57,000-square-foot expansion to the East Building on campus. The proposed three-story addition would have at least 20 classrooms or other educational spaces. It could cost about $25 million to build.

