Man faces DUI charge after Elgin crash

Neil Holdway/nholdway@dailyherald.comA tow truck hauls away a vehicle involved in a crash Sunday on Randall and Hopps Roads in Elgin.

A man was charged Sunday with driving under the influence in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Elgin, police said.

The crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Randall Road and Hopps Road, Cmdr. Al Young said. Nobody was injured.

Details about the crash and the man's identity were not immediately available.