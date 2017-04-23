District 62 superintendent to meet with community

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 Superintendent Floyd E. Williams Jr. will meet with community members next month as part of an ongoing series of Look, Listen and Learn meetings.

The meetings are scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, at the Jane L. Westerhold Early Learning Center, 1375 S. Fifth Ave.; 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, at Chippewa Middle School, 123 N. Eighth Ave.; and 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, May 18, at the Forest School Board Room, 1375 S. Fifth Ave. Those interested in attending should email bovaj@d62.org or call (847) 824-8070.

Williams has been holding listening sessions with students and staff this school year. He became superintendent last July.