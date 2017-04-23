Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 4/23/2017 4:41 PM

District 62 superintendent to meet with community

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Floyd E. Williams Jr.

    Floyd E. Williams Jr.

 
Daily Herald report

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 Superintendent Floyd E. Williams Jr. will meet with community members next month as part of an ongoing series of Look, Listen and Learn meetings.

The meetings are scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, at the Jane L. Westerhold Early Learning Center, 1375 S. Fifth Ave.; 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, at Chippewa Middle School, 123 N. Eighth Ave.; and 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, May 18, at the Forest School Board Room, 1375 S. Fifth Ave. Those interested in attending should email bovaj@d62.org or call (847) 824-8070.

Williams has been holding listening sessions with students and staff this school year. He became superintendent last July.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account