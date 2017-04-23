Learn about that old treasure at the 7th annual Lambs Farm Antique Appraisal Breakfast, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Magnolia Café & Bakery 14245 W. Rockland Road, Green Oaks. Well-known appraiser Karl Gates will inform and entertain with the history, age, value and interesting tidbits behind the treasured items brought by guests. Register in advance. A fee of $35 includes breakfast, appraisals and stories. Limit one item per person, 65 items total. Register at http://www.lambsfarm.org/ or contact Kathy McMeins, kmcmeins@lambsfarm.org or (847) 990-3749.
updated: 4/23/2017 4:44 PM
Antiques appraisal
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Green Oaks
- Libertyville
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.