Antiques appraisal

hello

Learn about that old treasure at the 7th annual Lambs Farm Antique Appraisal Breakfast, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Magnolia Café & Bakery 14245 W. Rockland Road, Green Oaks. Well-known appraiser Karl Gates will inform and entertain with the history, age, value and interesting tidbits behind the treasured items brought by guests. Register in advance. A fee of $35 includes breakfast, appraisals and stories. Limit one item per person, 65 items total. Register at http://www.lambsfarm.org/ or contact Kathy McMeins, kmcmeins@lambsfarm.org or (847) 990-3749.