Police seek help in search for Palatine man

Palatine police are searching for a missing 34-year-old man, authorities said Saturday.

Tomic Drazen was wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and blue gym shoes when he was last seen about 11 a.m. near his home in the 1100 block of East Pratt Drive, police said.

Drazen has post-traumatic stress disorder and epilepsy, police said. He occasionally has seizures and can be nonverbal, police said.

Drazen is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Palatine police at (847) 359-9000.