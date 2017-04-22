Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/22/2017 7:03 PM

Police seek help in search for Palatine man

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tomic Drazen

    Tomic Drazen

 
Daily Herald report

Palatine police are searching for a missing 34-year-old man, authorities said Saturday.

Tomic Drazen was wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and blue gym shoes when he was last seen about 11 a.m. near his home in the 1100 block of East Pratt Drive, police said.

Drazen has post-traumatic stress disorder and epilepsy, police said. He occasionally has seizures and can be nonverbal, police said.

Drazen is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Palatine police at (847) 359-9000.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account