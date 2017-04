Police: Missing Palatine man found

A 34-year-old Palatine man reported missing Saturday morning has been found, police said.

Police said earlier Tomic Drazen was last seen about 11 a.m. near his home in the 1100 block of East Pratt Drive.

"We appreciate the assistance provided by the surrounding agencies which resulted in him being reunited with his family," police said in a statement Saturday night.