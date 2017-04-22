Lions clubs sponsor Carpentersville race Saturday

hello

The Elgin Lions Club and the Dundee Township Lions Club sponsored the Lions Raceway Woods 5K Run and Walk on Saturday at Raceway Woods Forest Preserve in Carpentersville.

The race began near the "Monza Wall" and followed the long straightaway north that race cars traveled when the location was a raceway in the 1950s and '60s.

Awards were presented to the top three overall male and female finishers, including a copy of the book "The Midwest Motorsport Legend: Meadowdale Raceways" by Philip Aleo.

"I didn't expect those hills," said second-place finisher Bill Pierce of Algonquin. "They're brutal -- long and steep."

The overall winner was Luis Hinojosa, 71, of Elgin. He has been running for only seven years, a tenth of his life so far.

"I like to be pushed," he said afterward.

Proceeds benefit the Elgin Lions Club and the Dundee Township Lions Club. Runners were asked to donate at least one pair of used eyeglasses and/or one nonperishable food item at the race.