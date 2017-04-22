Fall killed man found dead in Elmhurst quarry

A man in his early 20s found Friday in an Elmhurst quarry died from "traumatic fall injuries," DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen said Saturday.

Authorities, meanwhile, still were trying to identify the man. A forensic dentist was being brought in to assist them.

On Friday, police and firefighters were doing a search when they discovered the body around 12:40 p.m. in the bottom of the quarry at West Avenue and First Street. That part of the quarry is dry, officials said.

Jorgensen said the preliminary cause of death is traumatic injuries related to a fall. There's no indication of foul play, he said.

Police have said they believe the body may be that of a 24-year-old Elmhurst man who has been missing since April 14.