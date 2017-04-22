Challenge 22 in Elk Grove highlights health issues facing veterans

To shine a spotlight on the issues facing veterans on their return home, the Daily Herald, in partnership with the Elk Grove Village Park District, Push Fitness, and the Heart of a Marine Foundation, sponsored Challenge 22 on Saturday.

Participants in the Daily Herald's Fittest Loser contest and others who chose to join in tackled multiple workout stations with themed challenges -- for example, 22 pushups, 22 situps, 22 jumping jacks -- to help bring awareness to the harrowing fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

The event at Pavilion Fitness, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village, was free and open to all ages.