updated: 4/22/2017 7:08 PM

Challenge 22 in Elk Grove highlights health issues facing veterans

  • Fittest Loser contestants and their trainers do 22 squats during the Challenge 22 event Saturday promoting awareness to the harrowing fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Judy Fernandez of Pingree Grove, with her daughter Sophia, watches her son Erick Fernandez high-five teammate Erica De Larosa of Hanover Park during the Challenge 22 event Saturday promoting awareness to the harrowing fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

To shine a spotlight on the issues facing veterans on their return home, the Daily Herald, in partnership with the Elk Grove Village Park District, Push Fitness, and the Heart of a Marine Foundation, sponsored Challenge 22 on Saturday.

Participants in the Daily Herald's Fittest Loser contest and others who chose to join in tackled multiple workout stations with themed challenges -- for example, 22 pushups, 22 situps, 22 jumping jacks -- to help bring awareness to the harrowing fact that 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

The event at Pavilion Fitness, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village, was free and open to all ages.

