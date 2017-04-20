Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/20/2017 6:40 PM

Tests show driver who killed 3 Arlington Heights residents was drunk

  • Piotr Rog

  • Kevin Crawford, right, Kirsten Crawford, back row second from right, and Anita Crawford, third from the right in red, of Arlington Heights were killed when a drunken driver going 135 MPH struck their car on Feb. 16. The other children pictured were not in the car. They are Hailee Crawford, far left, and Christian Crawford, middle with glasses.

    Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago.

 
The driver of a Mercedes-Benz that struck and killed three Arlington Heights family members in February was drunk -- with a blood alcohol content almost three-times the legal limit -- toxicology results released Thursday revealed.

Piotr Rog, 21, was driving 135 mph on Northwest Highway on Feb. 16 when his vehicle struck a Chevy Impala carrying Kevin and Anita Crawford and their 20-year-old daughter, Kirsten. All four died in the crash.

Toxicology results released Thursday showed Rog had a blood alcohol level of .216, Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner said.

"It puts to rest our investigation because know we know what the blood alcohol content was, and the driver of the other car had nothing in his system. His BAC was 0," he said.

The Crawfords were traveling to a soccer game at the nearby Lattof YMCA when their vehicle was struck head on by the Mercedes near the entrance of the YMCA. A 26-year-old passenger in the Mercedes-Benz survived the crash with a traumatic brain injury.

A reconstruction of the crash showed the massive force of the impact caused the Crawford's Impala to spin for nearly 200 additional feet before striking another vehicle. The Mercedes-Benz traveled for 185 additional feet.

The Crawfords left behind two younger children.

