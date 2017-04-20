Search for Elmhurst man continues after nearly a week

hello

Justin Antony, 24, of Elmhurst, has been missing since about 5:30 p.m. April 14 police said, and he could be in danger if he hasn't taken medication for his seizure disorder. Courtesy of Elmhurst police

A 24-year-old Elmhurst man with seizure disorder has been missing since April 14, and police continue to seek the public's help in returning him home.

Justin Antony left his house on the 800 block of North Indiana Street in Elmhurst on foot about 5:30 p.m. April 14 to attend a church service in Bellwood. But he never showed up, and no one has seen him since, police said Thursday.

Antony is described as a young man of Indian descent about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 150 to 160 pounds with short brown hair in a buzz cut. When he left home, he was wearing a yellow hoodie and blue jeans, police said.

Without medication for his seizure disorder, police said Antony is in "significant danger," and the department is doing all it can to find him.

Flyers with his photo have been posted throughout Elmhurst and a drone with infrared imaging technology was used Wednesday to help with the search, but to no avail.

The president of a Westchester human resources firm on Wednesday offered his 120 employees up to three hours of comp time if they volunteered to search for Antony, who is the brother of a new staff member at Tandem HR.

Bruce Leon said groups of five or six employees are taking turns canvassing the towns surrounding Elmhurst, including Oak Brook and Hillside, to post more flyers in fast-food restaurants and businesses and try to bring their co-worker's brother home.

"People really feel they want to help in any way they can," Leon said.

Anyone with information about Antony is asked to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.