Police announce arrest in Schaumburg strangulation

Bulmaro Mejia-Maya has been arrested in connection with the strangulation death of Tiffany Thrasher of Schaumburg. Courtesy of Schaumburg police

Schaumburg police have arrested Bulmaro Mejia-Maya in connection with the strangulation death of Tiffany Thrasher, authorities said Thursday.

Mejia-Maya, who lived in a neighboring apartment complex to Thrasher, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion, police announced during a news conference this morning.

He was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida and is scheduled for an extradition hearing this afternoon, police said.

Schaumburg detectives went to Jacksonville to interview Mejia-Maya on Wednesday night, police said.

"He has made incriminating statements," Detective Commander Kurt Metzger said during the news conference.

Police had not determined Thrasher knew Mejia-Maya.

Tiffany Thrasher, 33, was found strangled in her Schaumburg apartment on Easter Sunday. - Courtesy of Heath King

Thrasher, 33, was found dead in her Schaumburg apartment on Easter. Members of Thrasher's church became concerned when she did not attend the Sunday morning service, and they asked police to check on her.

Officers entered Thrasher's apartment on Clipper Drive and found her body, police said. An autopsy later determined Thrasher had been strangled and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police announced Tuesday that evidence indicated the suspect entered Thrasher's apartment through an unlocked window, and that Thrasher may have been sexually assaulted.

Meija-Maya is also known as Mario Mejia, police said. A mug shot of him was from the Salt Lake County Jail.