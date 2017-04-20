Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/20/2017 10:38 AM

Police announce arrest in Schaumburg strangulation

  • Bulmaro Mejia-Maya has been arrested in connection with the strangulation death of Tiffany Thrasher of Schaumburg.

    Courtesy of Schaumburg police

  • Schaumburg police Commander Kurt Metzger speaks at a press conference Thursday to announce the arrest of Bulmaro Mejia-Maya, pictured at right. Police Lt. Michael DeGiulio is at the left.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Schaumburg police have arrested Bulmaro Mejia-Maya in connection with the strangulation death of Tiffany Thrasher, authorities said Thursday.

Mejia-Maya, who lived in a neighboring apartment complex to Thrasher, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion, police announced during a news conference this morning.

He was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida and is scheduled for an extradition hearing this afternoon, police said.

Schaumburg detectives went to Jacksonville to interview Mejia-Maya on Wednesday night, police said.

"He has made incriminating statements," Detective Commander Kurt Metzger said during the news conference.

Police had not determined Thrasher knew Mejia-Maya.

Tiffany Thrasher, 33, was found strangled in her Schaumburg apartment on Easter Sunday.
Thrasher, 33, was found dead in her Schaumburg apartment on Easter. Members of Thrasher's church became concerned when she did not attend the Sunday morning service, and they asked police to check on her.

Officers entered Thrasher's apartment on Clipper Drive and found her body, police said. An autopsy later determined Thrasher had been strangled and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police announced Tuesday that evidence indicated the suspect entered Thrasher's apartment through an unlocked window, and that Thrasher may have been sexually assaulted.

Meija-Maya is also known as Mario Mejia, police said. A mug shot of him was from the Salt Lake County Jail.

