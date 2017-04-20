Neighbor charged in Schaumburg strangulation

Bulmaro Mejia-Maya has been arrested in connection with the strangulation death of Tiffany Thrasher of Schaumburg. This mug shot of him was from the Salt Lake County jail. Courtesy of Schaumburg police

Schaumburg police have arrested Bulmaro Mejia-Maya in connection with the strangulation death of Tiffany Thrasher, authorities said Thursday.

Mejia-Maya, 29, who lived in a nearby apartment building in the same upscale complex as Thrasher, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion, police announced during a news conference this morning.

He was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida and is scheduled for an extradition hearing this afternoon, police said.

After the news conference, Thrasher's family released a statement on a GoFundMe page dedicated to her funeral costs.

"Our family is devastated by the additional details regarding this heinous act," the family said. "Words cannot express our pain and suffering."

The family thanked Schaumburg police and other agencies investigating Thrasher's death, and said "We can now begin to grieve knowing that justice will be served."

Schaumburg detectives went to Jacksonville to interview Mejia-Maya on Wednesday night, police said.

"He has made incriminating statements," Detective Commander Kurt Metzger said during the news conference.

Police had not determined Thrasher knew Mejia-Maya.

Tiffany Thrasher, 33, was found strangled in her Schaumburg apartment on Easter. - Courtesy of Heath King

Thrasher, 33, was found dead in her Schaumburg apartment on Easter. Members of Thrasher's church became concerned when she did not attend the Sunday morning service, and they asked police to check on her.

Officers entered Thrasher's apartment on Clipper Drive and found her body, police said. An autopsy determined Thrasher had been strangled and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police announced Tuesday that evidence indicated the suspect entered Thrasher's apartment through an unlocked window, and that Thrasher may have been sexually assaulted.

Mejia-Maya is also known as Mario Mejia, police said.

He has an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court after a May 2016 arrest in Utah on a misdemeanor charge of possession or use of a controlled substance, according to court records. Mejia-Maya was arrested after police were called to a loud party in Murray City, Utah. A police officer reported seeing Mejia-Maya wipe up "white powder" from a counter and crumple a dollar bill that he had used to collect the powder from the counter. Officers confiscated the dollar bill and tested the powder. The test was positive for cocaine, the court records show.

Mejia-Maya also pleaded guilty in April 2013 to misdemeanor battery in Florida after initially being charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to Volusia County court records. He received fines and credit for the 117 days he spent in jail after his May 2012 arrest.

According to the Florida arrest report, sheriff's deputies were called to a hospital in Orange City in response to a stabbing. Deputies spoke with the victim's family members who told them he had been stabbed at a house party in Deltona, Florida. The family said the victim reported being stabbed by a man named "Mario Mejia."

Deputies later traveled to the house in Deltona where they spoke with witnesses and located a knife discarded in the yard. Witnesses reported "Mario Mejia" showed up at the house with the knife and wanted "to fight someone." Witnesses said they saw Mejia lunge at the victim with the knife, and the man recoiled while grabbing his abdomen.

Deputies then traveled to another residence where they were told "Mario" lived, and spoke to a man who identified himself as Bulmaro Mejia-Maya and he was taken into custody after being identified as the attacker by witnesses.

During an interview with investigators, Mejia-Maya said his victim instigated the fight after they had been drinking for several hours. Initially, Mejia-Maya said his victim had a machete and Mejia-Maya was holding a knife. Then he told them the victim attacked him with both the machete and the knife and Mejia-Maya disarmed him, and the victim had stabbed himself in the melee.

The victim spent two days in the hospital before being released, according to the police report.

Mejia-Maya remained in jail from the time of his arrest until September when he was able to post a $5,000 bond, according to court records.