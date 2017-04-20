Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 4/20/2017 2:57 PM

DuPage deputy cleared in fatal shooting of Villa Park teen in January

  • Trevon Johnson was shot to death Jan. 2. The shooting by a DuPage County sheriff's deputy was ruled justified Thursday.

Justin Kmitch
 
 

A DuPage County sheriff's deputy was justified in the Jan. 2 shooting and killing of a 17-year-old Villa Park-area teen, whom the officer believed to be armed with a knife, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin ruled Thursday.

Berlin made his decision after a review of the investigation conducted by state police into the Jan. 2 shooting of Trevon Johnson at his family's home near Villa Park. Johnson was shot four times as deputies attempted to arrest him for an aggravated battery against a family member.

"After a thorough and extensive investigation surrounding the shooting of Trevon Johnson by a DuPage County Deputy Sheriff, it is my determination that the officer, Deputy Scott Kuschell, who discharged his weapon five times, striking Mr. Johnson four times, was completely justified in his actions and that no criminal charges will be filed against the officer," Berlin wrote in his ruling.

This is a developing story; check back later for more details.

