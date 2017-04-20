Des Plaines celebrating Earth Day at Historic Methodist Campground

Shift2Green and the Des Plaines Park District are hosting the 10th annual Earth Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the 156-year old Historic Methodist Campground, 1900 E. Algonquin Road.

Families are invited to make craft projects using recycled materials, add a leaf to the Earth Day Dream Tree, plant a bean, learn about community recycling and receive a free tree sapling. The Coast Guard Auxiliary will talk about protecting waterways from pollution.

Peace & Wisdom Keepers will establish a Peace Fire Circle and perform a Peace Fire & Water ceremony. Special guests include Reiki Guru Ajit Telang of India, Mongolian and Tibetan shamans, Ojibwe native tribe elders and other indigenous peace leaders.

New exhibitors include Citizens Climate Lobby, AllenForce (veterans), Project Join Us, FairTrade Artists and Guest Chef. Returnees include Des Plaines Bike & Pedestrian Council, beekeeper Thad Smith from West Side Bee Boyz, the Des Plaines History Center and Bill Becker of Aerotecture (solar exhibit).

"We invite you to meet tomorrow's leaders who continue to inspire, challenge, motivate and ignite our passions to make a difference in our community," said Cynthia Nielsen-Morgan, executive director for Shift2Green. For information, visit www.hmc1860.org,

www.DPParks.org, or www.shift2green.org, or call the campground at (773) 800-9174.