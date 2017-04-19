Breaking News Bar
 
Warrenville crash sends four to hospital

  • play this video Rollover in Warrenville

    Video: Rollover in Warrenville

  • Warrenville police and fire departments work the scene of a multivehicle crash Wednesday at Winfield and Warrenville roads.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Seven people were injured in the crash Wednesday at Winfield and Warrenville roads in Warrenville.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • A crash Wednesday afternoon at Winfield and Warrenville roads in Warrenville left one vehicle on its side.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • The crash at Winfield and Warrenville roads in Warrenville sent four people to Edward Hospital on Wednesday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A crash in Warrenville Wednesday afternoon injured seven people, including four seriously enough to require a trip to the hospital, officials say.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Warrenville Fire Department.

Firefighters from Warrenville, West Chicago, Winfield, Naperville and Wheaton responded to the three-vehicle crash at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of Winfield and Warrenville roads.

According to police, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee was turning left from Winfield onto Warrenville Road and struck a Honda driving north on Winfield. The collision caused the Jeep to hit a third car. The driver of the Jeep was cited for failing to yield while turning left, police said.

Firefighters cut one person from a vehicle that was overturned on its side, officials said.

Four people were taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, according to the news release.

No immediate information about their conditions was available.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

