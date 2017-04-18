Woodridge man sentenced to 100 years for rape, robbery

Tevin Rainey earned every bit of his 100-year sentence for the 2015 rape and armed robbery of an 87-year-old Westmont woman, a DuPage County judge said Tuesday.

"It's hard to imagine a more frail or vulnerable victim than the woman I saw testify at trial," Judge Brian Telander told Rainey before handing down the sentence. "I don't believe there is a shred of human decency in you."

Rainey, 23, of Woodridge, was convicted of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of home invasion, and one count each of armed robbery, armed violence and aggravated kidnapping following a January bench trial. He faced between 42 and 120 years in prison.

The victim, now 89, sat in the front row during Tuesday's sentencing. She said she is satisfied with Telander's ruling.

"I would have been disappointed with anything less than 100 years," she said. "I was really pushing for the full 120 (years) but at my age, I've learned you can't always get everything you want."

The woman was sleeping at 5 a.m. Jan. 1, 2015, when a bright light woke her and she discovered Rainey removing her clothes, according to her testimony.

Rainey sexually assaulted her, causing several internal injuries, then told her to get dressed and ordered her, at gunpoint, to come with him to get money, according to testimony.

She then drove him to the TCF Bank on Plainfield Road in Willowbrook, where she withdrew a combined $300 from her checking and savings accounts and gave it to him, according to testimony.

After taking the money, he ordered her to drive him to a Woodridge apartment complex where he occasionally stayed with his aunt.

Assistant State's Attorney Cathy DeLaMar called Rainey "nothing short of ruthless" and requested the full 120-year sentence to ensure Rainey "wakes up every day, for the rest of his life in the same cell."

Given a chance to speak before being sentenced, Rainey again maintained his innocence.

"I'm sorry for everything that happened to (the victim), but I didn't commit these crimes," Rainey told Telander.

His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jennifer Maples, said she intends to file a motion for Telander to reconsider the sentence.

Rainey has been in custody in DuPage since Jan. 20, 2015, and he will receive credit for that time. He must serve 85 years before being eligible for parole.