Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 4/17/2017 6:05 PM

Woman found strangled in Schaumburg apartment

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Schaumburg police searched sewers Monday for clues into the killing of a 33-year-old woman found strangled Sunday in her apartment on Clipper Drive. Police said no one is in custody.

      Schaumburg police searched sewers Monday for clues into the killing of a 33-year-old woman found strangled Sunday in her apartment on Clipper Drive. Police said no one is in custody.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg police continue to investigate the weekend homicide of a 33-year-old woman found dead Sunday in her apartment on Clipper Drive. Police said Monday no one is in custody.

      Schaumburg police continue to investigate the weekend homicide of a 33-year-old woman found dead Sunday in her apartment on Clipper Drive. Police said Monday no one is in custody.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • A 33-year-old Schaumburg woman was found strangled Sunday in her apartment on Clipper Drive. Police remained on the scene Monday searching for clues.

      A 33-year-old Schaumburg woman was found strangled Sunday in her apartment on Clipper Drive. Police remained on the scene Monday searching for clues.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg police cordoned off the apartment building on Clipper Drive while investigating the strangling of a 33-year-old woman found dead there Sunday.

      Schaumburg police cordoned off the apartment building on Clipper Drive while investigating the strangling of a 33-year-old woman found dead there Sunday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg police search for clues Sunday into the homicide of a 33-year-old woman found dead Sunday in her apartment.

      Schaumburg police search for clues Sunday into the homicide of a 33-year-old woman found dead Sunday in her apartment.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • A Schaumburg police forensic investigator searches for clues Monday after a woman was found strangled Sunday in her apartment on Clipper Drive.

      A Schaumburg police forensic investigator searches for clues Monday after a woman was found strangled Sunday in her apartment on Clipper Drive.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg firefighters search an apartment building roof Monday as they assist the Schaumburg police with the investigation of a homicide over the weekend on Clipper Drive. Police said no one is in custody in the strangling of a 33-year-old resident.

      Schaumburg firefighters search an apartment building roof Monday as they assist the Schaumburg police with the investigation of a homicide over the weekend on Clipper Drive. Police said no one is in custody in the strangling of a 33-year-old resident.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Schaumburg firefighters search the roof of an apartment building roof on Clipper Drive for clues into the killing of a 33-year-old woman over the weekend.

      Schaumburg firefighters search the roof of an apartment building roof on Clipper Drive for clues into the killing of a 33-year-old woman over the weekend.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Schaumburg police are investigating the strangulation of a 33-year-old woman whose body was discovered in her apartment Sunday after a request for a well-being check.

Tiffany Thrasher, of Clipper Drive, is believed to have died sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Nobody was in custody and no motive had been established as of late Monday afternoon, according to investigators.

The Cook County medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy Monday morning, and classified the death as a homicide by strangulation.

Friends of Thrasher were waiting outside her apartment when police officers arrived and entered the apartment for the requested well-being check.

Detectives are interviewing family, friends and associates to develop leads in the case, police said. Investigators are asking anyone with possible information related to the crime to call them at (847) 882-3534.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account