Woman found strangled in Schaumburg apartment

Schaumburg police are investigating the strangulation of a 33-year-old woman whose body was discovered in her apartment Sunday after a request for a well-being check.

Tiffany Thrasher, of Clipper Drive, is believed to have died sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Nobody was in custody and no motive had been established as of late Monday afternoon, according to investigators.

The Cook County medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy Monday morning, and classified the death as a homicide by strangulation.

Friends of Thrasher were waiting outside her apartment when police officers arrived and entered the apartment for the requested well-being check.

Detectives are interviewing family, friends and associates to develop leads in the case, police said. Investigators are asking anyone with possible information related to the crime to call them at (847) 882-3534.