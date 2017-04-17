Breaking News Bar
 
Two men stabbed in fight at Palatine apartment

Doug T. Graham
 
 

Palatine police are investigating what happened at an apartment on the 1300 block of East Wyndham Circle late Sunday that left two men with stab wounds.

One man is in custody in relation to what police are calling a domestic fight, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call from the apartment just after 10 p.m. Sunday found the two victims, Cmdr. Craig Lesselyoung said Monday. "It seems it was an argument amongst people and we are still trying to determine who did what," Lesselyoung said. "This was isolated to that apartment complex."

The Palatine Fire Department rushed the stabbing victims to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. One was treated and released, while the other remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Lesselyoung said police will release more information as soon as it is available.

