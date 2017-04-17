Two charged in connection with Lisle burglary

Jawon Thomas of Lisle has been charged with residential burglary.

Tyler Croy of Lisle has been charged with residential burglary.

Two Lisle men have been charged with burglary and other offenses after police said they stole cellphones, automobile keys, purses, credit cards and other items from an apartment on the 5000 block of Burr Oak Road.

Charged in connection with the burglary are Tyler Croy, 25, and Jawon M. Thomas, 25, both of the same Lisle apartment complex where police say the crime occurred. Both were charged with residential burglary, possession/use of a stolen credit card and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle.

Croy, who was wanted for failure to appear on a warrant, also has been charged with DUI, driving an uninsured vehicle, improper lane use and driving with expired plates.

Police said they responded at 3:30 a.m. Sunday after residents reported the burglary.

They said they apprehended Croy and Thomas later that day as the men walked along Yackley Avenue. It appears all the stolen items have been recovered.

Both men were taken to DuPage County jail.