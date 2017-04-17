Police said motorcyclist killed in crash was speeding

Batavia police have identified the man killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash that happened after police tried to pull over the driver on a charge of speeding.

The driver was Joseph G. Graves, 31, of Batavia.

According to police, a marked Batavia police squad turned on its emergency lights and tried to make a traffic stop on Wind Energy Pass at Kirk Road. The officer observed the motorcycle driving south on Kirk at about 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

After turning on to westbound Wind Energy Pass, Graves accelerated and then failed to stop at a stop sign at Wagner Road, police said. The motorcycle then hit the rear driver's side of a passenger vehicle backing into a private driveway.

Graves and a 23-year-old female passenger were ejected. Graves died at the scene. The woman is hospitalized in critical condition at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Both were wearing helmets.

Police have not released the name of the passenger.

The Kane County sheriff's department is investigating the crash because of the Batavia Police Department's involvement.

A relative has identified the passenger as Melissa Roney and said a GoFundMe page called "Melissa's Saving Grace" will help with medical bills, child-care expenses and other costs, her sister said. Roney has two children, and she and Graves were a couple, Jaclyn Fadel said.