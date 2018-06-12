Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 6/12/2018 6:45 AM

Virtual reality is back at Six Flags Great America

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Virtual reality is returning to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

The DC Super Heroes Drop of Doom will run from June 21 through July 22 on the Giant Drop ride, theme park officials said.

Riders will wear Samsung Gear VR headsets and do battle alongside their favorite super heroes before plunging 200 feet on the Giant Drop attraction.

In a news release early Tuesday, officials said Superman and Wonder Woman will battle against Lex Luthor as the super villain tries to test his newest LexCorp levitation technology. Lex Luthor levitates riders using an antigravity ray gun, causing riders to float high above the skyscrapers. Wonder Woman and Superman dash to the rescue, but when the battle spins out of control, the riders plummet straight down to the city streets below.

The virtual reality ride is free with park admission, officials said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account