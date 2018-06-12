Virtual reality is back at Six Flags Great America

Virtual reality is returning to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

The DC Super Heroes Drop of Doom will run from June 21 through July 22 on the Giant Drop ride, theme park officials said.

Riders will wear Samsung Gear VR headsets and do battle alongside their favorite super heroes before plunging 200 feet on the Giant Drop attraction.

In a news release early Tuesday, officials said Superman and Wonder Woman will battle against Lex Luthor as the super villain tries to test his newest LexCorp levitation technology. Lex Luthor levitates riders using an antigravity ray gun, causing riders to float high above the skyscrapers. Wonder Woman and Superman dash to the rescue, but when the battle spins out of control, the riders plummet straight down to the city streets below.

The virtual reality ride is free with park admission, officials said.