Apple Waldorf Salad

Chicken salad is a versatile meal that makes a quick lunch or dinner. Lighten up the chicken salad with some plain Greek yogurt. Adding fruit provides natural sweetness and fiber that can keep you going until your next meal.

Servings: 8

Ingredients

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

½ tsp. salt or salt to taste

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 cup seedless red grapes, halved

1 cup sliced celery with leaves

3 Piñata or Pink Lady apples, cored and cut into ½ inch diced

1 head Boston lettuce or mixed greens

½ cup toasted walnuts halves

Directions

1. Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl or jar. Mix well and refrigerate until ready to use.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the grapes, celery and apples. Add the dressing and toss.

3. To serve, arrange a few Boston lettuce leaves or a handful of mixed greens on a dinner plate. Top with some of the apple mixture, then sprinkle on some toasted walnut halves.

Additional Notes:

To toast the walnuts, place them in a dry skillet over medium-low heat and toss frequently until they begin to get a bit golden and fragrant, or about 4 minutes.

Nutritional information (per serving):

Calories: 213, Protein Content: 4g, Fat Content: 14g, Carbohydrate Content: 20g, Fiber Content: 4g, Sodium Content: 238mg