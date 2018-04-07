Apple Waldorf Salad

Servings: 8
Ingredients
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
½ tsp. salt or salt to taste
¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
1 cup sliced celery with leaves
3 Piñata or Pink Lady apples, cored and cut into ½ inch diced
1 head Boston lettuce or mixed greens
½ cup toasted walnuts halves
Directions
1. Combine the dressing ingredients in a small bowl or jar. Mix well and refrigerate until ready to use.
2. In a medium bowl, combine the grapes, celery and apples. Add the dressing and toss.
3. To serve, arrange a few Boston lettuce leaves or a handful of mixed greens on a dinner plate. Top with some of the apple mixture, then sprinkle on some toasted walnut halves.
Additional Notes:
To toast the walnuts, place them in a dry skillet over medium-low heat and toss frequently until they begin to get a bit golden and fragrant, or about 4 minutes.
Nutritional information (per serving):
Calories: 213, Protein Content: 4g, Fat Content: 14g, Carbohydrate Content: 20g, Fiber Content: 4g, Sodium Content: 238mg