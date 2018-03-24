Author events: Leslie Odom Jr. comes to Naperville, Elizabeth Smart to Chicago

hello

• Skokie author John Wendell Adams celebrates the release of his latest novel, "Payback," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St. Register at skokielibrary.info/. (847) 673-7774.

Elizabeth Smart will discuss "Where There's Hope" Wednesday, March 28, at Chicago's Union League Club.

• The Author's Group at the Union League Club of Chicago hosts Elizabeth Smart, who will discuss her new book, "Where There's Hope," from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the club, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago. Smart will discuss what it takes to overcome trauma and reclaim one's life. The event begins with an 11:30 a.m. reception followed by the program and lunch at noon. Tickets cost $45. The dress code is business appropriate attire (no denim). Books for signing will be available for purchase on site from sponsor The Book Stall. For reservations, call The Book Stall at (847) 446-8880 or buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

• Join Northwestern University alum Leslie Pietrzyk as she reads from and speaks about her new Chicago-set novel, "Silver Girl," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at City Lit Books, 2523 N. Kedzie Blvd., Chicago. (773) 235-2523 or citylitbooks.com/.

• Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr in "Hamilton" on Broadway, will talk about his new memoir, "Failing Up," at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., on the campus of North Central College in Naperville. This is a venue change from the original Wentz Concert Hall. Following his presentation, there will be an audience Q&A and a short performance with a live band. Tickets, which cost $25 and include a pre-signed copy of the book, are available exclusively at lojandersons.brownpapertickets.com/. Attendees will receive the book at the event, which is sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com/.