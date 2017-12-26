Sound check: Black Bolts headline Skyline's year-ender

13-Monsters heads to LiveWire Lounge Saturday, Dec. 30, as part of the Taste of Metal showcase. Courtesy of 13-Monsters

Black Bolts plays series at BaseCamp

Skyline Music wraps up a year of monthly concerts presenting original suburban bands with one final show for 2017. Woodridge's Black Bolts will rock the stage as they headline BaseCamp Pub along with Eugeine Grey and The Bad Habits from Lombard, Lisle's SKYD and a set from founder Aaron Williams. Come catch some local music before the year is out. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $6. (331) 777-4712 or aaronwilliamsmusic.com.

Tomorrow's Alliance for the USO

The Tomorrow's Alliance Community Rocks Project is back at the charitable game, raising funds for the United Service Organizations with a free show at the Tap House Grill of Westmont. Enjoy music from Tomorrow's Alliance, The Cave Dwellers, Double Identity, Over the Sun, King O Keys and Thadeus Project, as well as a 50/50 Split the Pot raffle and USO merch for sale. Donations (and 10 percent of the Tap House Grill sales during the event) will go to the USO and its many projects supporting the armed forces abroad and veterans here at home. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at Tap House Grill, 6010 S. Cass Ave., Westmont. No cover; donations accepted. (630) 541-8840 or taphousegrills.com.

Jury of Fears plays Taste of Metal Saturday, Dec. 30, at LiveWire Lounge. - Courtesy of Coren McLeod

Sample some great Chicago metal when WAMI Live and McLeod Media Company present Taste of Metal at LiveWire Lounge. Fatal Havoc headlines the showcase, which also features Tristan Grawe, Arsenal Road, 13-Monsters, When Evil Reigns and Jury of Fears. Throw the horns and keep it metal! 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at LiveWire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $7 (plus fees) in advance; $10 at the door. (773) 756-5363 or events.wamilive.com.

Revolt Coda headlines Chicago's House of Blues Thursday, Jan. 4, with Vesper, Security Culture, Trick Shooter Social Club and The Dirty Miners. - Courtesy of Revolt Coda

If you haven't seen Revolt Coda play live before, come prepared for a fun show. The energetic foursome -- led by Naperville's Zac Conforti -- is electric on stage, and their catchy jams keep them at the forefront of Chicago's hard-rock scene. They've had a good year, recording some new tracks and a video, as well as getting stage time at SXSW; hopefully kicking off 2018 headlining Chicago's House of Blues promises even bigger things to come. Catch the guys when they play with Vesper, Security Culture, Trick Shooter Social Club and The Dirty Miners. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10-$15. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

What are you doing New Year's Eve?

Looking to send off 2017 with a musical bang? Check out our roundup of New Year's Eve musical shows at dailyherald.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor. You can follow him on Twitter at @BShamieDH. Listen to Brian's "2017 Chicago Sound Check" Spotify playlist for a sampling of many of the local bands he's included in the Daily Herald this year.