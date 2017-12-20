Ring in the new year with some musical accompaniment

Say goodbye to 2017 with some good friends and some good tunes, thanks to all the Chicago and suburban venues throwing New Year's Eve bashes.

Here are some of the highlights so you can plan for next weekend's festivities.

EPIC New Years Eve 2018 featuring Wealthy Habits, Afterlife and Be Nice Collective: 7 p.m. at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 E. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $15 general admission; $60 includes the open-bar package. (847) 749-0253 or homebarchicago.com.

New Year's Eve With The Diva Montell Band: 8 p.m. at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $110, includes a premium buffet, champagne toast at midnight and a three-hour open bar from 8 to 11 p.m. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Moon Money, Love & Money: 8 p.m. at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10 for admission and a champagne toast at midnight; $45 for admission, drink package and a champagne toast. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Charlie Foxtrot: 8 p.m. at Austin's Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. Free cover if you dine in Austin's Saloon & Eatery; $10 before 10:30 p.m.; $15 through midnight. (847) 549-1972 or fuelroom.com.

Modern Day Romeos, Hillbilly Rockstarz: 8 p.m. at The Loaded Buffalo, 2061 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein. $25 for general admission; $75 for open-bar package; $125 for VIP seating and open-bar package. (847) 949-0858 or loadedbuffalo.com.

Replay: 8:30 p.m. at Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

Mr. Blotto: 9 p.m. at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lisle. $22-$25. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Boy Band Review: 9 p.m. at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $20 for general admission; $75 for VIP, which includes appetizers, party favors and a champagne toast. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Sixteen Candles: 9 p.m. at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $85, includes drink packages, barbecue buffet and late-night breakfast buffet from Bub City. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Ronnie Baker Brooks: 9 p.m. at FitzGerald's Club, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $40 includes party favors and a champagne toast. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Expo '76 & the Total Pro Horns featuring Robert Cornelius: 9 p.m. at FitzGerald's Sidebar Music Room, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $30 includes party favors and a champagne toast. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Dumpstaphunk, Honey Island Swamp Band, Nasty Snacks: 9 p.m. at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $35-$40. (773) 929-1322 or parkwestchicago.com.

Reaction NYE featuring Adventure Club, Bear Grillz, Ookay: 9 p.m. at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. $57-$97. (773) 561-9500 or thearagonballroom.com.

Fletcher Rockwell: 10 p.m. at Bub City, 435 N. Clark St., Chicago. $65, includes five drink tickets and appetizers; table packages are available. (312) 610-4200 or ticketweb.com.

Mungion: 9 p.m. at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted, Chicago. $20. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

Flogging Molly, The Tossers, Flatfoot 56: 10 p.m. at House of Blues Music Hall, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $50-$85. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

Lucky Boys Confusion, The Waiting Game, Top Shelf Lickers: 10 p.m. at House of Blues Back Porch Stage, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $55-$60. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.