Weekend picks: Scorpions' 'Crazy World Tour' rocks the Allstate

hello

The Scorpions perform at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, Sept. 23. Associated Press, 2016

German metal

Rock out with the German metal band The Scorpions ("Wind of Change," "Rock You Like a Hurricane") when the "2017 Crazy World Tour" comes Saturday to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $20.50-$295; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Cards and comics

Shop for collectible baseball, basketball, football and hockey cards along with card supplies, wax boxes, complete sets and comic books at the Cards and Comics show at Club Royal B&V, 940 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. Free admission. For details, email collectables2@yahoo.com. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

An apple a day ...

Apples and apple fare, including apple fudge, apple cider doughnuts, apple sippers and apple popcorn, will be available throughout Long Grove Apple Fest, at Old McHenry and Robert Parker Coffin roads, Long Grove. Expect music from Boy Band Review at 7 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The Who's Who at 2 p.m. and American English at 4 p.m. Sunday. Plus, check out the pie-eating contests, a Kid's Zone activity area and more. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. longgrove.org. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Punk the Burbs

Punk stakes its claim for a full day at the Cairo Ale House. 15 bands -- including Squirtgun, The Crombies, AM Taxi, Bumsy and the Moochers, The Run Around, Stellar West and more -- gather for an all-ages (until 10:30 p.m.) showcase of some of the best punk, pop-punk and ska from the region. Cairo Ale House, 2009 Franciscan Way, West Chicago. $15. (630) 876-9600 or cairoalehouse.com. Noon Saturday, Sept. 23

Undying love

The Lyric Opera of Chicago opens its 2017-18 season with a new production of Gluck's "Orphée et Eurydice" in collaboration with the Joffrey Ballet and world-renowned choreographer John Neumeier starting Saturday at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. $20-$319 opening night; $20-$251 regular run. (312) 827-5600 or lyricopera.org. 6:30 p.m. opening night Saturday, Sept. 23; Also 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, Oct. 6 and 9; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, 12 and 15

Site specific

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago launches its 2017-18 season on Thursday with choreographer Peter Chu's "Space," an immersive piece that takes place both onstage and off at Millennium Park's Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 105 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $65. (312) 850-9744 or hubbardstreetdance.com. 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Comedian Alonzo Bodden appears at The Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg.

Catch up with award-winning comedian Alonzo Bodden ("Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me," "Last Comic Standing") when he plays a return standup engagement this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Mahler masterwork

Conductor Kirk Muspratt leads the New Philharmonic in its season opener with a performance of Mahler's Fifth Symphony this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $49; $47 seniors. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Comedian Margaret Cho returns to the Chicago Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. - Associated Press, 2016

Get ready to be shocked by comedian Margaret Cho ("Drop Dead Diva," "30 Rock") when she performs her "Fresh off the Bloat" tour on Saturday at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $29.50-$59.50. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Tommy James and the Shondells bring the hits Saturday, Sept. 23, to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. - Associated Press

If your baby does the hanky panky, chances are it's been inspired by Tommy James & the Shondells. Michigan's '60s-era rock band rose to superstardom on the tails of that song and their other No. 1 hit "Crimson and Clover," along with the original versions of "I Think We're Alone Now" and "Mony Mony." (No, kids, neither Tiffany nor Billy Idol wrote those songs.) Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Little ditties

Mellencougar, a John Cougar Mellencamp tribute band, performs at Frankie's Blue Room, 16 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $7. For ages 21 and older. frankiesblueroom.net. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Kane County doll show

See a variety of antique, vintage, collectible and modern dolls and doll items at the Kane County Doll Show, in the Prairie Events Center at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Other highlights include door prizes, free appraisals and on-site doll restringing. $6; free for kids 12 and younger. Early bird admission begins at 8 a.m. for $12. kanecountydollshow.com. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

The Chicago Toy Soldier Show returns to the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg. - Daily Herald File Photo

Meet up with collectors of old and modern military figurines at the Chicago Toy Soldier Show on Sunday at the Hyatt Regency, 1800 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg. $8; kids ages 12 and under admitted free. (630) 840-3351 or chicagotoysoldiershow.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Primrose Farm Frolic

Hitch a ride on a tractor-drawn wagon, watch historic demonstrations, play traditional games and make crafts at the annual Primrose Farm Frolic at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Music, farm animals and farm equipment, food, pony rides and more round out the day. Admission is $8 for 12 and older; $4 for kids 2-11; free for kids 1 and younger. All activities are included in admission. primrosefarmpark.com. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

'Music of Royalty'

The Round Lake Area Park District's Community Band presents its fall concert, "Music of Royalty," in the auditorium at Round Lake High School, 800 N. High School Drive, Round Lake. Free. roundlakeareaparkdistrict.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Concert highlights

• Replay: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Peggy Kinnane's, 8 N. Vail St., Arlington Heights. Free. (847) 577-7733 or peggykinnanes.com.

• The Vibrators, The C-Sides, Johnny Automatic: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $9-$13. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Bury Me In Lights, Eye & i: 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Gman Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 549-2050 or gmantavern.com.

• West Loop Rock Fest with She's Crafty, Dragonfly Red, DoubleSpeak: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the parking lot at Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookhouse, 324 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. $5-$10; three-day pass for $15. (312) 374-8915 or wiseowlchicago.com.

• Goose Island 312 Block Party, featuring Animal Collective, TBA, Joey Purp, DJ Prince Paul, Malcolm London, Dos Santos, The Sueves: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Goose Island, 1800 W. Fulton St., Chicago. Admission is a $10 suggested donation to one of five charities at the door. gooseisland.com.

• Classical guitarists Michael Egan and Nanae Fujiwara: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, David Adler Music and Arts Center, 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Concert of Spanish guitar music. $10-$20. (847) 367-0707 or adlercenter.org.

• Brad Paisley -- Weekend Warrior Tour: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park., Country. Tickets start at $30. livenation.com.

• Keith Allyn and 52nd Street with a tribute to Neil Diamond and Billy Joel: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Rock. $28-$39. (800) 982-2787 or ticketmaster.com.

• Selfie and the Photobombs: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at O'Neill's Pub, 236 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard. Free. (630) 627-1600.

• Second Hand News (Fleetwood Mac tribute band): 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Outdoor concert. Free. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Tommy James and The Shondells: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Rock. Tickets start at $49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Mellencougar: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Frankie's Blue Room, 16 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Rock; a John Cougar Mellencamp tribute band. $7. For ages 21 and older. frankiesblueroom.net.

• The Fat Babies: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. Jazz. $19. (815) 338-5300 or woodstockoperahouse.com.

• Pepe Aguilar: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Latin. Tickets start at $80. ticketmaster.com.

• Herbal Flesh Tea, Showoff, & Offyourself: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Student Body: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at EvenFlow, 302 W. State St., Geneva. (331) 248-0269 or evenflowmusic.com.

• The Round Lake Area Park District's Community Band with "Music of Royalty" concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in the auditorium at Round Lake High School, 800 N. High School Drive, Round Lake. Free. roundlakeareaparkdistrict.org.

• West Loop Rock Fest with Trippin' Billies, Chaos in Creation, Mike Flood and Co.: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in the parking lot at Wise Owl Drinkery & Cookhouse, 324 S. Racine Ave., Chicago. $5-$10; three-day pass for $15. (312) 374-8915 or wiseowlchicago.com.

• Ron Hawking with "The Men and Their Music": 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Musical tribute to musical giants of yesteryear, including Tony Bennet, Nat King Cole and others. $28-$30. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org.

• The Cactus Blossoms, Erik Koskinen: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12-$15. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• The Phonographs, Swell Suburbia, Lever, Cousins: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

• Cardinal Harbor, Even the Jackals, Trick Shooter Social Club, Them Dead Poets, Dark Heart News: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Maradeen, ForeverandNever, Radnor, Blacklist Regulars: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $9-$10. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.