5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

The calendar says fall; the weather screams summer. But regardless of whether you want to check out an outdoor fest or settle in somewhere with the air conditioner blasting, we've got you covered. Here are five things to do this weekend. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Long Grove Apple Fest

An apple a day: Taste all things apple -- fudge, doughnuts, drinks and more -- when Long Grove Apple Fest returns at Old McHenry and Robert Parker Coffin roads, Long Grove. The fest includes bands, carnival rides, pie-eating contests, a Kid's Zone activity area and more. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. longgrove.org. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

Huntley Fall Fest

Embrace fall fun, regardless of the weather, at the 12th Annual Huntley Fall Fest, at Deicke Park, 12015 Mill St., Huntley. The event features a carnival, craft and home business show, car show, model train display, music, pancake breakfast, beer garden, kids' area, tractor show and more. Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Carnival mega passes cost $75 at the fest. huntleyfallfest.com. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

'Into the Woods' at Metropolis

Don't expect a bunch of happily-ever-afters in "Into the Woods," composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim's riff on the lives of Grimm Brothers characters -- including Cinderella -- after the fairy tale ends. See it at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35-$40. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

Passport Europe Festival

Celebrate the cultures of Europe at Morton Arboretum's Passport Europe Festival, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. The fest includes food, music, dancing demonstrations and more. Hike the trails and explore the arboretum's trees and plants native to Europe. Free with paid $9-$14 general admission; free for children 1 and younger. mortonarb.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23-24.

Tommy James & the Shondells at Arcada

Take it back in time with Tommy James & the Shondells, the '60s-era rock band behind such hits as "Hanky Panky" and "Crimson and Clover," at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.