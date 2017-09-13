Grilled Plums With Goat Cheese and Honey-Thyme Drizzle

Grilled Plums With Goat Cheese and Honey-Thyme Drizzle. The recipe calls for using a grill pan indoors but the plums can be cooked on an outdoor grill as well. Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

Whipping goat cheese with honey and a little milk makes a smooth cream with a rich, lightly sweet flavor that has the intriguing undertone of the distinctively grassy cheese. The cream is a treat served atop just about any fresh fruit, but here it is spooned onto grilled plums and drizzled with honey, lemon and thyme.

2½ ounces soft goat cheese (chevre)

3 tablespoons low-fat (2 percent) or whole milk

3½ tablespoons honey, divided

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon coarsely chopped fresh thyme leaves

4 medium ripe plums (about 20 ounces total)

½ tablespoon olive oil

8 blackberries (about 3½ ounces total)

Combine the goat cheese, milk and 1½ tablespoons of the honey in a mixing bowl. Use a handheld electric mixer to beat for 1 to 2 minutes, until creamy. Makes about ½ cup. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, and up to 3 days.

Whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons of honey, the lemon juice and the thyme in a small bowl.

Preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Cut the plums in half through the stem end, pit them and brush the cut sides with oil. Grill the plums, cut sides down, for 2 to 4 minutes, until they have softened a bit and there's some char on the plums' flesh. Transfer cut sides up to a plate to cool slightly.

Serve the plums with a dollop of the goat cheese cream, each topped with a blackberry and drizzled with the honey-thyme mixture.

Serves 4

Nutrition | Per serving (using low-fat milk): 160 calories, 4 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 6 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 90 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 23 g sugar

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger