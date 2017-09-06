Six suburban orchards where you can pick apples

A child is helped to pick an apple from a tall branch at All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock. Courtesy of All Seasons Orchard

Fall apple-picking is a tradition for many families, but every year sees many first-timers joining in the fun.

Helga Ziegler, co-owner of Ziegler's Apple Orchard in Grayslake, shared a few tips for anyone who wants to collect apples this autumn.

Top of the list: Don't wear perfume or cologne. They'll attract insects to you that are there for the trees.

"And don't come with high-heeled shoes, for God's sake!" she said, recalling the misadventures of a few first-time pickers.

She also advised that a ripe apple will come off easily; those that are resistant to being plucked aren't ready.

Ziegler also explained that a peck is a unit of volume equivalent to 2 dry gallons, or about 10 pounds of apples -- for those orchards that have a weight minimum for purchases.

Here are six places you can go for apple-picking in the suburbs.

1. All Seasons Orchard, 14510 IL Route 176, Woodstock. Open daily rain or shine in September and October. Weekday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend, Labor Day and Columbus Day hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are more than 15,000 apple trees among two orchards. A wagon ride will take visitors to one or both orchards depending on the pick-your-own-apples varieties available that day. Info: (815) 338-5637 or allseasonsorchard.com.

2. Ziegler's Apple Orchard, 32363 N. Bacon Road, Grayslake. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 16 through Oct. 15. May be open Columbus Day or later than scheduled if supplies last. The orchard features 12 varieties of apples. Info: (847) 546-1228 for recorded updates on pricing and varieties available.

3. More Than Delicious Orchard, 9905 Thompson Road, Woodstock. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, but check the website for up-to-date information on when the season will begin and end. Orchard lists 60 apple varieties and 16 pear varieties. Info: (815) 575-9650 or morethandelicious.com.

Family members collaborate on their fall apple-picking at All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock. - Courtesy of All Seasons Orchard

4. Kuipers Family Farm, 1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park, a mile west of Geneva. Pick your own apples on Saturdays and Sundays only through Oct. 31. Orchard Shop open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. Also open Labor Day and Columbus Day. Phone number includes extension with weekly updates on apple varieties available for purchase in the Orchard Shop or to pick yourself on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $10 per person and includes a quarter-peck bag of apples. Children 2 and under are free but don't get a bag. Info: (815) 827-5200 or kuipersfamilyfarm.com.

5. Prairie Sky Orchard, 4914 N. Union Road, Union. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, Labor Day and Columbus Day from early September through mid-October. Features 15 varieties of apples and two varieties of Asian pears. On-site Koffee Kiosk sells food, drinks and snacks. Info: (815) 923-4834 or prairieskyorchard.com.

6. Royal Oak Farm and Orchard, 15908 Hebron Road, Harvard. Open now through Oct. 31: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Nov. 1-12: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Family fun and entertainment offered in a 120-acre setting with more than 17,000 trees and 30 varieties of apples from which to choose. (815) 648-4141 or royaloakfarmorchard.com/.