Eat, drink, score: Mount Prospect's Brick City Tavern delivers on all three

hello

There's a new kid on the block in downtown Mount Prospect in the area known as the triangle. Brick City Tavern literally raises the roof when it comes to your usual sports bar spaces, with a huge, two-story open interior anchored by a massive exposed brick wall that makes a nice backdrop for one of the longest bars you'll ever see.

Motif: Neon signage spells out "EAT DRINK SCORE" high above the bar, and Brick City puts a lot of emphasis on the "eat." The bar is a family business, opened by brothers Chris and George Gelis in June. They've brought in chef Robert "Eagle" Aleksander to whip up a wide variety of menu choices that go beyond typical bar grub.

You can watch games here on flat screens while hovering over a brew, but you might have to pull your attention away from the menu.

Food: On our Tuesday night visit, the crisp tempura green beans with ranch dressing on the starter menu jumped out at us and didn't last long once they arrived. Other interesting appetizer choices include the Southwest egg rolls with chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, roasted red peppers, black beans and corn. There are also pulled pork minis with fried onion straws on brioche buns, nachos and Tavern Tots with melted cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Brick City Tavern's sandwich options include pulled pork and its classic cheeseburger.

Our entrees included the Californian chicken breast sandwich with avocado, bacon, mozzarella cheese, spinach and honey mustard. My choice was the outstanding Louka Burger, featuring the chef's specially seasoned lamb patty. This is the best gyro you've ever had, but in burger form.

Brick City also serves specialty pizzas, including a Mac N Cheese thin crust, as well as pastas, ribs and salads. For those with huge appetites and no concern for calories, there's the $20 Burger -- made with a full pound of meat, cheddar cheese, bacon and other fixings all held together by two grilled cheese BLT sandwiches serving as buns. There's an egg made to order somewhere between all the beef and nine -- yes, nine -- slices of bacon.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Bartender Vince D'Aquila serves up beer, wine and cocktails at Brick City Tavern in Mount Prospect.

Liquid consumption: Brick City features a wide variety of craft beers, wines, martinis and mixed drinks. Featured local craft brewers include Lagunitas, Revolution, Crystal Lake and Pig Minds Brewing near Rockford. I paired my burger with the Daisy Cutter Pale Ale from Chicago's Half Acre Beer Company -- perfect for dining outside on a summer evening.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Brick City Tavern's nachos come topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream.

Service and crowd: We chose to sit in Brick City's outdoor dining area in front. In fact, there were many more people sitting outside than inside on this night, and servers were quick to make sure everyone had what they ordered. However, there was another reason for enjoying outdoor dining besides the beautiful weather.

Tuesday happens to be trivia night at Brick City. When we first walked in, we were bombarded by an eruption of noise from an emcee using a microphone to blare out trivia questions over an amplifier set at the level of a Metallica concert.

Music: Pop and rock tunes played over outside speakers at a much more pleasant level. The vibe outside was nice and Brick City also has an upstairs lounge looking over the bar area for overflow crowds and parties.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Wall-mounted TVs provide plenty of angles to watch sports at Mount Prospect's new Brick City Tavern.

Parking:There is a parking area in front of Brick City as well as ample parking up and down Main Street. The bar sits close to downtown Mount Prospect's rail tracks, where commuter parking areas are also nearby.

Overall: Brick City Tavern is more than just a sports bar. This nice suburban addition projects a citylike feel while still being a go-to neighborhood hangout for locals.