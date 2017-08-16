Weekly picks: Bruno Mars dances into the United Center for three nights

hello

Bruno Mars brings his "24K Magic World Tour" to Chicago's United Center Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16, 18 and 19. Associated Press file photo

United Center 'Funk'

Grammy Award-winning pop musician and producer Bruno Mars brings his "24K Magic World Tour" to Chicago's United Center for three nights this week. Come enjoy the polished and eye-popping spectacle along with Mars' catalog of danceable hits. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $141. unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16; Friday, Aug. 18; and Saturday, Aug. 19

Cops & robbers

See why the film "Bonnie and Clyde" starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway caused such a controversy half a century ago with special anniversary screenings Wednesday at select suburban movie theaters. Tickets vary by venue, but largely $14. For exact locations and prices, visit fathomevents.com. 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16

Joke master

Comedian and writer Emo Philips ("UHF," "The Aristocrats") returns home for a run of standup shows starting Wednesday at three Zanies locations: first at 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago, (312) 337-4027; then at MB Financial Park, Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 813-0484; then at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 524-0001. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 16 and 17, in Chicago; 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, in Rosemont; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in St. Charles

Country corral

Travis Tritt, Montgomery Gentry, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws come together for the "Southern Uprising Tour" on Thursday at the RiverEdge Pavilion, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $55. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. Doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

'Fix You'

Coldplay brings its worldwide "A Head Full of Dreams Tour" to Chicago on Thursday for a stadium-sized show at Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive. $66-$595. (800) 745-3000 or soldierfield.net. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Visiting 'Voice'

Nicholas Davis of "The Voice" fame joins Rusted Root for a concert on Thursday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $25-$49. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Preserving memories

Find out the latest trends for preserving and decorating keepsake photos and other mementos at the Stamp and Scrapbook Expo this weekend at the Renaissance Convention Center and Hotel, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $10 one-day admission. (847) 303-4100 or scrapbookexpo.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Elburn Days

Carnival rides, a parade, a tractor pull and other family activities highlight the annual Elburn Days in Elburn Lions Park, 500 S. Filmore St. Plus, don't miss music from Rebel Soul Revival at 5:30 p.m. and Back Country Roads at 8 p.m. Friday, Hillbilly Rockstarz at 6 p.m. and Josh Thompson at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and Kashmir at 3:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. (630) 365-6315 or elburnlions.com. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Naper Nights

Bring a blanket for outdoor evening concerts at the Naper Nights music series at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Performers include Synchronicity and Landslide on Friday, Aug. 18, and Simply Billy and Bruce In the USA on Saturday, Aug. 19. $10-$15 each night. Free for kids younger than 4 and Naper Settlement members. (631) 420-6010 or napersettlement.com. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19

Ready for ribs?

Blues entertainers -- Billy Flynn, Lurrie Bell, The Red, White & Blues, Laura Rain & The Caesars and Danielle Nicole -- and a variety of barbecue rib vendors will be the main attractions at Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Admission is $5; free for kids 5 and younger. vhparkdistrict.org/little-bear-ribfest/. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Elijah Wood stars as Frodo in the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs Howard Shore's original film scores at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park. - Courtesy of New Line Cinema

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs Academy Award-winner Howard Shore's film scores to "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy live this weekend at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $25-$90 pavilion seating; $25 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. "Fellowship of the Rings" at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; "The Two Towers" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; "Return of the King" at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Up and comers

Comedians Zach Martina and James Eliot share a standup bill this weekend at the Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $20 plus a two-drink minimum. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

The U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights is featured at the 59th annual Chicago Air and Water Show. - Courtesy of the City of Chicago

See the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and more at the 59th annual Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend along North Avenue Beach (visible from Fullerton to Oak Street), 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. No admission charge. cityofchicago.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 to 20

Art outdoors

More than 30 artists display and sell their wares for the returning Wine and Art Walk this weekend at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $14; $12 seniors; $9 youth ages 2 to 7. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20

A Dog Days of Summer event is at Wandschneider Park at Downers Grove Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19. - Daily Herald File Photo

Bring Fido and your family along for a special Dog Days of Summer event featuring doggy activities and informational booths on Saturday at Wandschneider Park at Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. No admission fee. (630) 960-7500 or dgparks.org. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

'Harvey'

See the 1950 film "Harvey," starring James Stewart, as part of the Music Box Theatre's "Jimmy Through the Years" celebration, looking at the films and career of Academy Award-winning actor James Stewart. The screenings are part of the Music Box Matinee Series. The Music Box Theatre is at 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $8. musicboxtheatre.com. 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday Aug. 19-20

Smoking punks

Lake in the Hills was the base for brothers Matt, Eli and Josh Caterer and Crystal Lake drummer Mike Felumlee when The Smoking Popes started back in the early '90s. Their melodic blend of old-school crooning vocals over driving, punk-influenced instrumentals made them a standout on the local scene, earning them inclusion on "Q101 Local 101" local music showcase album and the soundtrack to the movie "Clueless." Catch this powerful force in Chicago's music scene when the band headlines the all-ages I Am Fest at the House of Blues with Littlebirds and Sin Anestesia. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $18. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com. 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Moonlight shopping

Dealers from across the Midwest will offer antiques, toys, folk art, sports items, coins and more at the 41st Annual Zurko's All-Night Flea Market at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 W. Manchester Road, Wheaton. Celebrity appearances include Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster of TV's "The Munsters") and Wesley Eure and Kathleen Colman (Will and Holly on TV's "Land of the Lost"). Visitors are welcome to bring lanterns and flashlights. Admission is $7 for adults; free for kids younger than 12 when accompanied by a paying adult. (715) 526-9769 or zurkopromotions.com. 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, to 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Dance for a cause

Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, the Joffrey Ballet, Visceral Dance Chicago and more companies are on the bill for the 26th annual Dance for Life Chicago 2017 on Saturday at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. $15-$75. (312) 341-2300 or chicagodancersunited.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis performs at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday, Aug. 19. - Associated Press, 2013

Mexican singing superstar Marco Antonio Solis brings his "La Historia Continua Tour" with Jesse & Joy on Saturday to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $59-$149; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

The North 41 headlines Lincoln Hall for a night of funky tunes with Steady Flow, Akenya and Fay Ray. - Courtesy of The North 41

The music off The North 41's debut album, "Dancing & Praying," is hard to pin to a genre: It has undertones of a friendly jam session, but it's clearly influenced by some powerful pop stars. "The Funk" introduces elements of ... well, funk. And "Dance Like a Lunatic," a fan favorite on Spotify, had me dancing behind the steering wheel of my car. While it may seem like a garage-sale mishmash of styles, the blend works incredibly well in the hands of these talented suburban natives. They'll be releasing some new singles and a video leading up to an EP release later this year, but in the meantime you can catch their fun and energetic stage show when they headline Lincoln Hall with Akenya, Fay Ray (formerly Church Booty) and Steady Flow. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $10-$15. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Nirvana tribute band Smells Like Nirvana headlines BaseCamp Pub's daylong '90s-Palooza Sunday. - Courtesy of Smells Like Nirvana

Dig out your flannel and head down to BaseCamp Pub for its inaugural '90s-Palooza, a daylong festival celebrating the music, dance and fashion we grew up loving. Nine great acts -- Smells Like Nirvana, Ten Chicago, Don't Speak, St. Jimmy, Pimp Bizkit, Blank 281, Too Fighters, Big Bang Baby and Alice in Chains Tribute -- channel some of the best music of the decade on two stages, while guests can groove like a Fresh Prince in a Carlton Dance-Off, show off their best '90s fashions (Hypercolor, anyone?) in a costume contest and fly the freshest moves in a dance competition (Hammer time!). '90s-Palooza also coincides with BaseCamp's Sunday pig roast, featuring an all-you-can-eat roast and buffet for an additional cost. BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10 for the festival; plus $15 for access to the pig roast. (330) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com. Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Mulligan Stew

What's better than an outdoor concert in summer? Mulligan Stew fits the bill when it performs Irish/Celtic music in an outdoor concert at Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect. Free. (847) 392-2277 or capannaris.com. 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Concert highlights

• August Hotel, Glass House Point, Friday Pilots Club, Ember Oceans: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Reggies, 105 S. State St., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Bruno Mars: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Friday and Saturday Aug. 18-19, United Center, 1901 W. Madison, Chicago. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.

• Southern Uprising Tour with Travis Tritt, Montgomery Gentry, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, River Edge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $55. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

• Coldplay: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus, Chicago. Rock. Tickets start at $66.50. ticketmaster.com.

• Libido Funk Circus at Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Free. (847) 658-2700 or algonquin.org/recreation.

• Kevin Mileski: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Free. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Orange Star: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Filling Station, 300 W. Main St., St. Charles. Free. (630) 584-4414 or filling-station.com.

• Justis James and Wolf X, Falling from Forever, Barnes & Co., The Revue: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $8. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

• Trainwreck Symphony, Killing gods, Coyote Man, When Wealthy Fell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Thomas Nicholas Band, Hitsleep, Social Que, Adam Linder, Zack Baumgartner, The Pedestrians: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12-$14. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Unwritten Law, Lost in Society, Horace Pinker: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Reggies, 2105 S. State St., Chicago. $20. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Chicago Loud 9, Súbele: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Emporium, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

• The Detroit Cobras, Ballroom Boxer: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $14-$17. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Bank Notes: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Kerry Piper, 7900 Joliet Road, Willowbrook. Free. (630) 325-3732 or kerrypiper.com.

• Kevin Griffin (of Better Than Ezra): 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $25-$78. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

• Viceroy at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $5-$10. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

• House on the Water featuring DJ noDJ: 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Estate, 1177 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Free. (312) 523-4296 or estateultrabar.com.

• Emily Davis and the Murder Police, Axons, Simpleton & Cityfolk, Animal Holograms: 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Emporium, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

• Even Thieves, Black Swift, I Lost Control, Karma Wears White Ties: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8-$10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Michael Charles Band: 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Two Chefs, 3 S. Center St., Bensenville. Free. (630) 766-6030 or twochefscatering.com.

• Cup Check, Centerfolds, Furlough, Riviera, Parachute Day: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Alternative rock band Dear Dario takes the stage with Three Minute Mile Thursday, Aug. 24, at Joe's on Weed Street. - Courtesy of Dear Dario

• Three Minute Mile, Dear Dario: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Joe's on Weed Street, 940 W. Weed St., Chicago. $8-$10. (312) 337-3486 or joesbar.com.