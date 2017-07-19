Breaking News Bar
 
Literature
Dan Brown's newest book to launch at Downers Grove event Oct. 3

  • Author Dan Brown will host the worldwide debut of his newest novel, "Origin," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove, through an Anderson's Bookshop appearance.

  • "Origin," Dan Brown's fifth book featuring Harvard symbology professor Robert Langdon, will make its public debut at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove during an Anderson's Bookshop event.

Anderson's Bookshop has secured the official public launch event for Dan Brown's newest book, bringing one of the world's most popular authors to Downers Grove to debut his novel "Origin" on Oct. 3.

Brown's appearance at 7 p.m. at the Tivoli Theatre will be the first opportunity worldwide for fans of "The Da Vinci Code" and Brown's other best-selling thrillers to get their hands on the new text, Anderson's Bookshop said in a notice announcing what the longtime booksellers called a "very rare event."

Tickets are on sale now at DanBrownAndersons.brownpapertickets.com for $41.36 including a copy of "Origin" and admission for one person to the author's talk, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. After Brown speaks, the theater will show the 2006 movie "The Da Vinci Code" starring Tom Hanks.

Some of the books that will be handed out will be autographed copies, but Brown will not conduct a book signing line at the event.

The plot of "Origin" brings back Brown's popular character Robert Langdon, a Harvard professor of symbology who excels at unraveling international religious conspiracies.

In the new novel, Brown's fifth featuring Langdon, the professor teams up with a Spanish museum director to help uncover an astonishing breakthrough made by one of his former students, which promises to answer "two of the fundamental questions of human existence."

But chaos ensues at an event designed to be the unveiling of the discovery, so Langdon embarks on a quest through the dark corners of extreme religion to find a hidden password that could unlock the secret truth.

The event comes as "Inferno," Brown's 2013 best-seller, is set to be released as a film this fall.

