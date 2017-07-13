Kristin Chenoweth reschedules Genesee show

A scheduling conflict has pushed up the time and date for "An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth" originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. The Tony and Emmy Award-winning star now performs at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.
Purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Full refunds are available at the point of purchase. Remaining tickets range from $49.50 to $125. For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.
Chenoweth's Paramount Theatre performance set for Saturday, Nov. 4, has also been postponed. That concert is being rescheduled. Visit paramountaurora.com.