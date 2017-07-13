Kristin Chenoweth reschedules Genesee show

Kristin Chenoweth ("Wicked," "Glee") has rescheduled her Nov. 3 performance at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. The Tony and Emmy Award-winner's concert has been moved up to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Chenoweth's Nov. 4 performance at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora has also been postponed and is in the process of being reassigned.

Purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Full refunds are available at the point of purchase. Remaining tickets range from $49.50 to $125. For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.

Chenoweth's Paramount Theatre performance set for Saturday, Nov. 4, has also been postponed. That concert is being rescheduled. Visit paramountaurora.com.