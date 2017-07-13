Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 7/13/2017 11:15 PM

Kristin Chenoweth reschedules Genesee show

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Kristin Chenoweth ("Wicked," "Glee") has rescheduled her Nov. 3 performance at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. The Tony and Emmy Award-winner's concert has been moved up to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Chenoweth's Nov. 4 performance at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora has also been postponed and is in the process of being reassigned.

    Kristin Chenoweth ("Wicked," "Glee") has rescheduled her Nov. 3 performance at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. The Tony and Emmy Award-winner's concert has been moved up to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Chenoweth's Nov. 4 performance at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora has also been postponed and is in the process of being reassigned.

 

A scheduling conflict has pushed up the time and date for "An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth" originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. The Tony and Emmy Award-winning star now performs at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

Purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Full refunds are available at the point of purchase. Remaining tickets range from $49.50 to $125. For more information, call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.

Chenoweth's Paramount Theatre performance set for Saturday, Nov. 4, has also been postponed. That concert is being rescheduled. Visit paramountaurora.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account