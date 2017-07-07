5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

A food truck festival at Arlington International Racecourse, Railroad Days in West Chicago and beer and wine fests in Barrington provide something for everyone this weekend in the suburbs.

And they're off

Enjoy the winning ticket of horse racing and food trucks at Arlington International Racecourse's Food Truck Festival, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Twenty food trucks, live music, horse racing and more are featured. Admission fees and packages $4-$50. arlingtonpark.com. Gates open at noon. First post at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

All that glitters

Ooh and ahh over gems on loan from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History included in a traveling exhibit that opened this week at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 220 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. Free with museum admission of $3-$5. Free museum admission on Friday and for children under 7. lizzadromuseum.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

Railroad Days

Chug on over to West Chicago Railroad Days at Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest Ave., West Chicago. The fest features concerts, a carnival, food and a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. westerndupagechamber.com. 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 7; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 2:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

What's brewin'

Please both wine and beer fans this weekend with Uncork Barrington and the Barrington Brew Fest. Sample loads of wines Friday and beers Saturday near the Metra commuter parking lot, 201 S. Spring St., Barrington. $25 designated driver pass; $40-$50 fests; $75 two-festival pass. Must be 21. (847) 381-2525 or uncorkbarrington.com or barringtonbrewfest.com. Uncork Barrington from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 7; Brew Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Luck be a lady

See Williams Street Repertory's revival of Frank Loesser's classic musical "Guys and Dolls" at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. It's the story of a gambler who falls for a missionary. $35.50. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8; 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9.