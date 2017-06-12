'Who's Live Anyway?' and '50 Summers of Love' coming to Genesee

hello

Comic improvisers Greg Proops, Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles and Jeff B. Davis star in "Whose Live Anyway?" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

"Who's Live Anyway?" and "50 Summers of Love" are coming to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, while the concert "Soft Rock Heroes" featuring the band Firefall with Gary Wright and Stephen Bishop has been rescheduled.

The improvisational comedy show "Who's Live Anyway?" plays 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. It features "Whose Line is it Anyway?" stars Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. Tickets are $28 to $48 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.

Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love" with the concert "50 Summers of Love." It stars Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere & The Raiders and The Beatles tribute band The Fab Four at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $35.50 to $65.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.

Meanwhile the concert "Soft Rock Heroes" featuring the band Firefall, plus Gary Wright and Stephen Bishop, has been rescheduled. The new concert date is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets purchased for the previously announced performance set for Friday, Sept. 15, will automatically transfer to the new date. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets are $35 to $125 and are on sale now.

For more information on each show, call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.