Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 6/12/2017 5:04 PM

'Who's Live Anyway?' and '50 Summers of Love' coming to Genesee

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Comic improvisers Greg Proops, Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles and Jeff B. Davis star in "Whose Live Anyway?" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

    Comic improvisers Greg Proops, Joel Murray, Ryan Stiles and Jeff B. Davis star in "Whose Live Anyway?" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

 
Daily Herald Report

"Who's Live Anyway?" and "50 Summers of Love" are coming to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, while the concert "Soft Rock Heroes" featuring the band Firefall with Gary Wright and Stephen Bishop has been rescheduled.

The improvisational comedy show "Who's Live Anyway?" plays 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. It features "Whose Line is it Anyway?" stars Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray. Tickets are $28 to $48 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.

Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love" with the concert "50 Summers of Love." It stars Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere & The Raiders and The Beatles tribute band The Fab Four at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $35.50 to $65.50 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 16.

Meanwhile the concert "Soft Rock Heroes" featuring the band Firefall, plus Gary Wright and Stephen Bishop, has been rescheduled. The new concert date is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets purchased for the previously announced performance set for Friday, Sept. 15, will automatically transfer to the new date. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets are $35 to $125 and are on sale now.

For more information on each show, call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account