At least two other bidders -- including a group headed by former Chicago Alderman Edwin Eisendrath -- are still in competition with Chicago Tribune owner tronc to buy the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader, according to multiple sources. With backing from the Chicago Federation of Labor, Eisendrath submitted a preliminary letter of intent to bid for the two publications before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline set by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/6/2017 8:04 AM
Two groups still in running with Tribune for Sun-Times buy
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- Life & Entertainment
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.