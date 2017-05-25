Boomer fave Me-TV FM is going national

The "timeless and memorable music" of 87.7 Me-TV FM is going national, Chicago-based owner Weigel Broadcasting announced Thursday. Launched in 2015 on a low-power leased signal at WRME LP 87.7 and immediately embraced by a large and loyal audience of baby boomers, the station has signed with Cleveland-based Envision Networks to syndicate the soft rock/oldies format under the Me-TV FM brand in cities across the country. The station showcases such artists as Billy Joel, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, The Carpenters, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Simon and Garfunkel, Chicago, Hall and Oates, The Four Seasons, and The Eagles. For complete column, see robertfeder.com.