Lakes of Boulder Ridge: Model profile

The dinning area of the Brentwood model at the Lakes of Boulder Ridge in Lake in the Hills. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The living room in the Augusta model home features a transitional look at the Lakes of Boulder Ridge in Lake in the Hills. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The Lakes of Boulder Ridge celebrates its grand opening Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, as it showcases two duplex models with irresistible interiors.

The new golf course community by Plote Homes in Lake in the Hills sits on 143 acres and backs up to Boulder Ridge Country Club's west nine holes. The country club is a private, members-only club with a 27-hole championship golf course, swimming pool and tennis courts.

"The Lakes of Boulder Ridge is the newest and final section of the Boulder Ridge community where we feature our new ranch plans, and ranch plans are very popular now," said Christin Cortese, sales manager. "People love the Brentwood floor plan; they say it's just the right size, and they like the cathedral ceiling in the great room."

The two furnished model homes feature interior designs by Linda Wencek, interior designer and owner with her husband, Phil, of Bountiful Home & Lighting in Crystal Lake.

The Brentwood, with a starting price of $313,900, offers 1,710 square feet, two bedrooms, two baths, a study, full basement and two-car garage.

This model features contemporary decor with a cosmopolitan, downtown look, clean lines and a simpler style away from heavy furnishings. Warm colors of charcoal, cream and navy with a touch of raspberry reign throughout.

Topped with a cathedral ceiling, the great room shows a charcoal sofa, navy rug and silver accents along with some industrial tables and chairs. A fireplace with precast stone surround is a focal point in the open plan. And off the great room, a screened porch and balcony are popular features.

The kitchen area features white cabinetry with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and silver accent pieces. A round table offers a nice spot for morning coffee or a quick bite.

Crowned with a deep tray ceiling and an impressive chandelier, the master bedroom is dressed in blue and gray with a white cover. The private bath has dual sinks, corner soaking tub and walk-in shower.

The Augusta model is priced from $353,900 and features 2,243 square feet, two bedrooms, two baths, a study, formal dining room, full basement and two-car garage.

This model features a transitional look with clean lines and a lot of warmth and homeyness. Warm grays, charcoal and coral with a touch of citrine -- happy colors -- comprise the color scheme.

With 10-foot ceilings, the home has a spacious feel, and hand-scraped maple flooring with an ashy gray look flows throughout.

An arched opening and columns define the dining room, where pale aqua goes well with the gray and the rich, dark wood table.

The great room features a fireplace with mantle and granite surround. And a chair and sectional loaded with pillows provide seating. The screened porch and deck sit off the great room.

The kitchen shows white cabinetry, the hottest thing going now, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island, and a window above the sink. A round table sits in a bright spot in the kitchen.

In the master suite, a deep tray ceiling impresses while unique lighting on either side of the bed looks like a metallic tree branch. A fur animal rug adds an eastern touch. Two chairs sit in front of the bay window. The private bath has a walk-in shower with clear glass doors.

To visit the community, the sales center at 4885 Coyote Lakes Circle is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Traveling west on Algonquin Road, turn right on Frank Street and proceed to the community on the left. For more information, call (847) 854-3008.