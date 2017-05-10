Breaking News Bar
 
Make dinner easy: Gearing up for spring and summer parties with a no-bake appetizer

  Cucumber Cups Stuffed with Spicy Crab make for a crisp, prep ahead appetizer perfect for summer entertaining.

    Cucumber Cups Stuffed with Spicy Crab make for a crisp, prep ahead appetizer perfect for summer entertaining.
    Courtesy of Crystal Maleski

  • Prep cucumber cups and crab mixture ahead of time and scoop into cups before serving.

    Prep cucumber cups and crab mixture ahead of time and scoop into cups before serving.
    Courtesy of Crystal Maleski

  • Cucumber Cups Stuffed with Spicy Crab is a cool, crisp appetizer that you can prep ahead of the party.

    Cucumber Cups Stuffed with Spicy Crab is a cool, crisp appetizer that you can prep ahead of the party.
    Courtesy of Crystal Maleski

 

Between graduation parties and summer gatherings I'm always looking for something different to make for an appetizer. Bonus, if it's something I can make or prep in advance. You can let your imagination run with this cucumber cup recipe. While I've included directions for a spicy crab filling you could fill these cucumber cups with anything from chicken salad from your local deli to takeout spicy crab from your local sushi restaurant. However you come up with the filling, these crispy cups make for an appetizer that qualifies as something a little bit different.

• Crystal Maleski, is a mom of four from Long Grove who shares family favorite recipes, dinner ideas and a printable grocery shopping list each week at www.makedinnereasy.com.

