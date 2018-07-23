Erehwon Mountain Outfitter to hold Schaumburg grand opening Thursday

Marcus Lemonis is CEO of Lincolnshire-based Camping World and the host of CNBC's reality TV show, "The Profit." He is holding a grand opening at Erehwon Mountain Outfitter in Schaumburg on Thursday. COURTESY OF SANDRO

Erehwon Mountain Outfitter, a specialty outdoor retailer, opened its largest store in the area in Schaumburg.

The company is holding a grand opening at the store, at 1209 E. Golf Road, at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The new 22,000-square-foot retailer, which opened about a week ago, is known for its camping, hiking, backpacking, biking, kayaking and grilling gear.

Located next to the Schaumburg DMV and west of Woodfield Mall, the store features outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment from brands including The North Face, Columbia, Keen and Yeti. A portion of the store is dedicated to an outlet. The shop also features a cold room where guests can test winter outerwear, as well as on-site bike repair and rack installation services.

Lincolnshire serial entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis, the host of CNBC's reality TV show "The Profit," acquired Erehwon Mountain Outfitter early this year.

Lemonis, CEO of Camping World Holdings in Lincolnshire, had said the acquisition of Erehwon Mountain Outfitter is further progression in Camping World's commitment to an omnichannel approach to the outdoor lifestyle market.

Erehwon, founded in 1972, has other area locations in Kildeer, Bannockburn, Naperville and its flagship location in Glendale, Wisconsin, near Milwaukee.

The grand opening will kick off with a ribbon cutting with Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson and an appearance from Lemonis. Refreshments and snacks will follow. The event includes savings on an assortment of products, clearance items and giveaways for the first 200 customers receiving a gift with purchase, while supplies last. There will also be gear raffles and giveaways throughout the weekend. ESPN 1000 street team WMVP AM with DJ former Chicago Bears football player, Steve McMichael, will give away prizes.

"We look forward to serving the Schaumburg community and invite everyone to join our grand opening festivities," Lemonis said.