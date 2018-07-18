Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/18/2018 1:35 PM

Thai Square Restaurant in Des Plaines moving

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Thai Square Restaurant next to the Des Plaines Theatre is moving to a new location at 1550 E. Oakton St. after the city bought the historic venue with plans to renovate and reopen it.

      Thai Square Restaurant next to the Des Plaines Theatre is moving to a new location at 1550 E. Oakton St. after the city bought the historic venue with plans to renovate and reopen it.
    Barbara Vitello | Staff Photographer, 2015

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Thai Square Restaurant, a neighbor of the downtown Des Plaines Theatre recently purchased by the city, is moving to a new location as a result.

The restaurant will shift to 1550 E. Oakton St. That space currently is home to American Wildburger, which in turn is moving to the building next door at 1534 E. Oakton St.

The city bought the theater property at 1476 Miner St. for nearly $1.3 million, with plans to renovate and reopen the shuttered venue. Rivers Casino has agreed to contribute up to $2 million for purchase and renovation costs.

City leaders view the theater as the linchpin of a plan to create a downtown restaurant and entertainment district.

On Monday, alderman approved a $15,000 grant to help Thai Square's owners complete about $51,000 in construction at their new location. Most of money will spent upgrading the kitchen space to fit the restaurant's needs.

The owners signed a five-year lease that begins Aug. 1. Construction is expected to be finished by late July with an opening later this year, officials said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account