Thai Square Restaurant in Des Plaines moving

Thai Square Restaurant, a neighbor of the downtown Des Plaines Theatre recently purchased by the city, is moving to a new location as a result.

The restaurant will shift to 1550 E. Oakton St. That space currently is home to American Wildburger, which in turn is moving to the building next door at 1534 E. Oakton St.

The city bought the theater property at 1476 Miner St. for nearly $1.3 million, with plans to renovate and reopen the shuttered venue. Rivers Casino has agreed to contribute up to $2 million for purchase and renovation costs.

City leaders view the theater as the linchpin of a plan to create a downtown restaurant and entertainment district.

On Monday, alderman approved a $15,000 grant to help Thai Square's owners complete about $51,000 in construction at their new location. Most of money will spent upgrading the kitchen space to fit the restaurant's needs.

The owners signed a five-year lease that begins Aug. 1. Construction is expected to be finished by late July with an opening later this year, officials said.