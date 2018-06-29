Uniqlo coming to Woodfield Mall

Uniqlo, which has a store in New York, is opening a store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Uniqlo

Uniqlo, which has a store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, is opening a store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Uniqlo

Global apparel retailer Uniqlo will open a new store this fall at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The 9,500 square-foot store will be Uniqlo's second store in the greater Chicago area, following the opening of its flagship store on North Michigan Avenue in the fall of 2015, and will offer LifeWear for men, women, and kids. The new store will carry the brand's iconic cold weather essentials made with innovative fabric technologies, like Ultra Light Down -- warm, light jackets that pack neatly into a pouch -- and HEATTECH, a thin layer of innerwear designed with heat-retaining properties. The store will also offer jeans made from authentic Japanese Kaihara denim, 100 percent cashmere sweaters for under $100, fleece, and casual wear for any occasion.

LifeWear is the Uniqlo commitment to creating perfect clothing that meets the needs of everyone's daily lifestyles. High quality, functional, affordable and constantly being improved, LifeWear is available in a variety of colors and designs for people of all ages.

"We are thrilled to extend our presence in the Midwest with our second store in Chicago, a city we have enjoyed calling home since opening our first store on the Magnificent Mile three years ago," said Hiroshi Taki, Uniqlo USA CEO. "Woodfield Mall has been a premiere shopping destination in the Chicagoland area for many years, and continues to offer a modern, exciting experience for locals and visitors alike. We look forward to opening our doors in Schaumburg and meeting the needs of our customers with unparalleled service and everyday essentials that are made for all."

Uniqlo has more than 2,000 stores in 19 markets worldwide, including 48 stores in the U.S. Since opening its first store in Hiroshima in 1984, Uniqlo has created apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity, featuring universal designs, supreme fit and comfort with the aim to improve the daily lives of its customers.