Angst turns to relief over planned Elk Grove annexation

Angst appeared to give way to relief Thursday afternoon as concerned Elk Grove Village business owners and residents came to better understand the scope, intent and timing of the village's plans to forcibly annex about 58 acres of commercial property near Interstate 90.

Mayor Craig Johnson assured the audience of about 75 people at a special board meeting that the village does not intend to shut down or change any currently operating businesses, and there is no interest in annexing the nearby Roppolo residential subdivision.

The planned Aug. 14 annexation of land approximately bordered by Higgins Road, I-90, Elmhurst Road and Oakton Street will ensure that an "unwritten rule" keeping Des Plaines and Mount Prospect to the north side of the tollway becomes solid fact, Johnson said.

"Towns call that cleaning up their borders," he said. "It's done all the time."

Village officials hoped to complete the annexation Thursday, but public notice was not given in time. Johnson took responsibility for that error and said he hopes he hadn't wasted anyone's time.

The voluntary annexation of a separate 41-acre parcel owned by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago did go forward Thursday.

As for the other businesses -- including the Phoenix Bar & Nightclub on Higgins Road -- Johnson said Elk Grove has no plans to change them once they become part of the village. In fact, the village is prohibited from doing so by state statute, he said.

Attorney Reed Lee, who represents the new owners of the nightclub, said they hoped to make some improvements, such as expanding its food options. He said initial concerns about the annexation were based largely on the suddenness of the announcement and that so little had been explained.

Michael Hurt, a longtime resident of the Roppolo subdivision, said he was concerned that his neighborhood's possible inclusion in the annexation would lead to a developer bulldozing the homes.

Johnson said the village isn't contemplating annexing the neighborhood at this time. He could not promise a future village board wouldn't have a new reason to do so in 10, 20 or 30 years, however.

While the village is often approached by developers asking what it might consider approving if they acquired the subdivision, Johnson said the village respects residents' desire not to sell.

"I always tell them the same thing -- 'Good luck!'" Johnson said. "As you know, it never happens."