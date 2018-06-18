Pinnacle Dermatology enters Michigan market

hello

Pinnacle Dermatology based in Lombard said it entered the Michigan market with the acquisition of the dermatology practice of Dr. Audrey Bruell, located in Livonia, Michigan.

In addition to Dr. Bruell, Dr. Michael Dreifke and physician assistants Peter Ret and Audrey Moxie as well as licensed aesthetician Janet Filip‐McGee will join the team and continue to practice out of the Livonia location at 37605 Pembroke Ave. in Livonia.

This partnership extends Pinnacle's market position to 36 providers and 22 locations.

"Dr. Bruell and her team are a welcome addition to Pinnacle Dermatology., said Chad A. Eckes, CEO of Pinnacle Dermatology. "Partnering with Bruell Dermatology enables us to leverage our best practice shared service model while also increasing access to care for patients. This acquisition is the first step for Pinnacle in the Michigan market, and is a critical next step in our growth strategy."

Dr. Audrey Bruell is a board-certified dermatologist providing a variety of services including treatment for psoriasis, eczema, acne, rosacea, hives, dermatitis and warts. She also offers laser hair removal and Botox.

She received her medical degree at the Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago and completed her residency at the University of Illinois-Chicago. She later joined the staff at UIC, where she worked as a clinical professor for 3 years.

In 1995, Dr. Bruell left the University of Illinois and returned to her home state of Michigan, where she opened her own practice. She serves on the staff at St. Mary Mercy-Livonia, Beaumont, and Providence hospitals.