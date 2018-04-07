Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/7/2018 8:23 PM

Developer wants to build 242-unit apartment building in Warrenville

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A developer is seeking permission from Warrenville to construct a 242-unit apartment building in what is now a parking lot next to the Regal Cantera Stadium 17 movie theater.

      A developer is seeking permission from Warrenville to construct a 242-unit apartment building in what is now a parking lot next to the Regal Cantera Stadium 17 movie theater.
    Robert Sanchez | Staff Photographer

  • An artist rendering shows the exterior of a proposed 242-unit apartment building in Warrenville.

    An artist rendering shows the exterior of a proposed 242-unit apartment building in Warrenville.
    Courtesy of the city of Warrenville

 
Robert Sanchez
 
 

A little-used section of a parking lot in Warrenville's Cantera development could become the site of a new 242-unit apartment building.

The Warrenville plan commission on Thursday recommended approval of Covington Realty Partners' plan to redevelop roughly 5.4 acres of the parking lot west of the Regal Cantera Stadium 17 movie theater along Diehl Road. The city council is expected to consider the commission's recommendation later this month.

If the project is approved, Covington Realty Partners would build a roughly 269,000-square-foot building that would feature 242 upscale apartments on four floors. It will have a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

The building would have an interior courtyard that would include a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and multiple seating areas. It also would have a parking garage.

Ronald Mentzer, Warrenville's director of community and economic development, said the theater had ample parking back when it had 30 screens and a lot more seats. Now that there are fewer screens and seats, a large section of the parking lot is "virtually never used."

"So it's a good thing that they're redeveloping it," he said.

He said businesses in Cantera are pleased with the proposal because it would add more residents to the development, which has a mix of retail, residential and office uses.

"The restaurants are happy because if you put more people close by, it helps their business," Mentzer said.

The proposed apartment building is expected to attract young professionals, divorced individuals and empty-nesters who are downsizing.

"It's a wide range of people that they would gear the project toward," Mentzer said.

Rent is expected to range from $1,100 to more than $2,800 per month.

If Covington Realty Partners is able to get approval from the city within the next two months, construction of the building could start this year.

"It takes two years to build this scale of a project," Mentzer said. "So they want to get going as soon as possible."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account