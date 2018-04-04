Microbreweries could be coming to Arlington Heights

The proprietors behind Arlington Beer Co. want to open a microbrewery and tap room on Hickory Avenue in Arlington Heights. Village officials have started crafting changes to village code that could allow that to happen. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

Arlington Heights officials are crafting new rules that would allow brewers to begin making their own beer for sale and consumption in town.

The proposed changes to village code, which would establish a new Class "M" license for anyone who wants to open a microbrewery or brewery, received a largely positive reception this week from the village board. The board voted 8-1 Monday to move ahead with the code changes, though final approval could be at least two months away. At the same time, the board is expected to consider new zoning rules to dictate breweries' locations.

Some trustees said Arlington Heights is about 10 years behind other suburbs and losing business and entertainment opportunities as a result. Nearby towns that permit microbreweries with tap rooms -- where patrons can sample beers -- include Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Lake Zurich, Barrington, Long Grove, Glenview, Glen Ellyn and Roselle.

The proprietors behind Itasca Brewing Co. want to open a similar business on Hickory Avenue north of Kensington Road.

"I agree we are well behind the power curve on this," Mayor Tom Hayes said. "I think this will hopefully level the playing field and hopefully we can get on board with what other communities are doing."

As of now, the draft liquor regulations don't include a requirement that microbreweries serve food. Arlington Heights has long forbid establishments that serve only liquor; they must also have a kitchen. An exception was made in 2016 when Arlington Ale House was approved to open at 111 W. Campbell St.

The proposed rules would limit a customer visiting a tap room to consume 48 ounces of beer a day. Such establishments could be open only from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

"Towns that have them really don't have problems," Trustee Thomas Glasgow said. "People patronizing are not going to sit down and get completely plowed in one evening."

Trustee John Scaletta, the "no" vote, said he wants the changes discussed at a committee-of-the-whole meeting, not a village board meeting.